🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors have withdrawn charges of theft and receiving stolen property against Dallas-based contractor Jerry D. Brown, who was accused by Harveys Lake police with stealing more than $47,000 in materials from a customer.

Court records say prosecutors filed a notice of disapproval on Nov. 30 against Brown resulting in the case being withdrawn.

Harveys Lake police in August charged Brown after Manny Santayana, of Lakeside Drive, Pole 147, reported earlier this year the theft of wood and other items taken from his property.

Santayana told police, according to the criminal complaint, he hired Brown to build a boathouse and dock at his property.

After constructor work began, Santayana found a wall to be in terrible condition and not meeting any requirement of building plans, the complaint says.

After their contract expired, Brown was removed as contractor of the project.

From October through November 2021, Santayana alleged he witnessed Brown removing items from the property after the contractor had expired, the complaint says.

Brown’s work in Harveys Lake was the topic of a Harveys Lake Borough council meeting on June 21 when Santayana claimed the borough zoning officer recommended customers seeking zoning approval to use Brown as a contractor.