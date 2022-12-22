🔊 Listen to this

BLACK CREEK TWP. — Game wardens from the Pennsylvania Game Commission charged a Black Creek Township man with hunting without a license.

Joshua Patrick Lex, 28, of Weston Road, was arraigned Thursday on five counts each of taking or killing big game during the off-season and taking or possessing game or wildlife, and one count each of hunting without securing a license and illegal possession of a firearm. Lex was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Game wardens found several deer heads and decomposed carcasses on Lex’s property during a search Nov. 10, according to the criminal complaint.

The decomposed carcasses were found when game wardens investigated information that Lex harvested an 8-point antlered deer off Weston Road on Nov. 7, the complaint says.

As game wardens walked in a wooded area near Lex’s property, they allegedly observed an untagged 8-point deer next to a building. While game wardens were in the woods, they also encountered a decomposing headless deer.

Game wardens attempted to contact Lex at his residence. When they entered the property, game wardens allegedly spotted an untagged decomposing deer next to a truck.

A neighbor put Lex in contact with game wardens.

Lex told game wardens he would leave work and meet them within 30 minutes but he failed to appear, the complaint says.

Game wardens secured a search warrant they executed at Lex’s property on Nov. 10.

During a search of his residence, the complaint says, game wardens seized two compound bows, a crossbow, a loaded rifle and a knife with suspected deer hair and blood.

A search outside the home uncovered three 8-point deer heads and one 2-point deer head, the complaint says.

Game wardens in the complaint say Lex does not have a hunting license and is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction.