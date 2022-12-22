🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police Thursday released additional information about a reported shooting at a Poplar Street residence.

Police in a news release posted on their Facebook page reported officers responded to 100 Poplar St. for a possible gunshot victim at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers entered the residence and encountered four men, including one man with an injury to his head.

Police determined the man suffered the head injury when he was pistol-whipped with a handgun by two men, according to the release.

A second person inside the home observed the assault and discharged a round from a firearm, police said.

Two men left the residence and fled the area.

While officers were inside the home, they observed evidence of drug trafficking.

The man with the head injury was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is continuing and charges may be pending.