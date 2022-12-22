🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has issued restrictions for northeast PA.

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on the following interstates in District 4:

• Interstate 80 in Luzerne County.

• Interstate 81 south of I-80 in Luzerne County and.

• Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

On I-81, speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place — commercial vehicles must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging winter storm conditions. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

• Also, Gretchen M. Wintermantel, Marketing & Communications Director at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, said LCTA service is temporarily suspended until road conditions improve. LCTA will continue to monitor and update.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. — which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

State issues reminder to heed winter

weather threats overs holiday weekend

The Wolf Administration is urging Pennsylvanians to pay attention to weather forecasts and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and brutal cold this holiday weekend.

“Many people are traveling to spend time with friends and family this weekend, so it’s important to know the forecast for your home, your destination and points along your intended travel route,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe.”

According to the National Weather Service, a dangerous winter storm arriving Thursday, Dec. 22, will bring numerous hazards from west to east across the state, including icing, snowfall, a flash freeze, and dangerous winds and cold that will last through the weekend.

Thursday morning, we can expect ice and snow, particularly in the central and northern mountains. Throughout the day temperatures will rise, bringing rain statewide and the threat of isolated flash flooding for central and eastern Pennsylvania overnight into Friday.

A dramatic drop in temperatures Friday morning and early afternoon could cause a flash freeze, meaning any water left on the roadways or sidewalks will quickly freeze and make travel difficult.

Strong winds gusting up to 50-60 miles per hour could also bring down power lines and tree limbs. Wind chills will reach negative teens and 20s Friday night, creating hypothermia and frostbite hazards. Homeowners should also be aware of the threat of frozen water pipes.

The dangerous cold and windy weather will continue into Sunday, for the Christmas holiday. For northwestern Pennsylvanians, lake effect snow will kick in on Friday with blowing and accumulating snow lasting into Sunday.

“We know that many Pennsylvanians are looking forward to their holiday plans,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Because temperatures will be very low, the potential for icy roads is high, and PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible.

But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. PennDOT has been pre-treating roadways to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 151 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 81 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

“This upcoming frigid weather will create safety hazards, so it is important to bundle up to stay safe if you must go outside,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “To avoid frostbite and hypothermia, I advise you to cover all exposed skin, dress in layers, wear water resistant clothing to stay dry, drink warm beverages and take frequent breaks from the cold. Please keep an eye on yourself and your neighbors for effects of freezing temperatures. If anyone starts to continuously shiver, they should go inside, as that is their body’s way of saying it is getting too cold.”

The PSP reminds motorists that Pennsylvania has a new law requiring snow and ice removal from motor vehicles and motor carrier vehicles. The law says drivers must reasonably attempt to remove accumulated snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs within the 24 hours following a winter storm. Drivers face a $50 fine if the buildup endangers people or property, regardless of whether any snow or ice was dislodged.

State law also makes it unlawful to drive a motor vehicle if ice or snow on the windshield, rear window, or side windows obstructs, obscures or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers who are approaching an emergency response area and are unable to safely merge into a lane further away to slow at least 20 mph under the speed limit. Emergency response areas include tow trucks that are assisting disabled motorists.

Finally, headlights must be turned on any time the windshield wipers are being used continuously or intermittently for precipitation such as rain, snow or sleet.

The State Police urges drivers to postpone any travel that isn’t absolutely necessary. If you must travel, make sure someone knows where you are going and when you expect to arrive. Be sure to have your cell phone and a charger. Check weather forecasts and travel advisories before you walk out the door.

Travelers should be sure to pack an emergency travel kit. The kit should include a flashlight with fresh batteries, jumper cables, first aid supplies, blankets, cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable foods. Families who must travel with infants or pets should consider extra formula or pet food.

Extended holiday means higher

traffic levels on PA Turnpike

‘Tis the season for holiday travel, but with it comes holiday traffic.

Since this year the holidays are extended, due to Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) forecasts a very busy holiday travel period with 5.4 million traveling the Turnpike beginning on Friday, Dec. 23 and through Monday, Jan. 2.

“Higher levels of traffic, ever-increasing incidence of distracted driving and changing weather conditions are a very harmful mixture that can create holiday havoc,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We want all travelers to arrive safely at their holiday destinations, and with planning and focus, that can certainly happen.

“We encourage travelers to prepare by finding our real-time traffic and roadway conditions online and allowing plenty of time to get safely to their destination. Also, it’s critical to note that anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the roadway, reduces a driver’s reaction time and increases their crash risk. Put the phone down and pay attention to the road ahead.”

During the holiday week, starting on Friday, all roadway construction work will be suspended, and additional safety and police personnel will be on the roadway to assist customers.

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone, identify your location on the roadway and remain safely in your vehicle to wait for assistance.

AAA: Nearly 120,000 area residents

expected to travel over holidays

AAA estimates nearly 120,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents — 30% of the population — will travel 50 miles or more for the year-end holidays — an increase of 3.4% over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

AAA defines the year-end holiday travel period from Dec. 23, to Jan. 2.

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Jana Tidwell, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”

Road travel and gas prices

Consistent with most travel holidays, more than 90% of travelers — or nearly 108,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents — will be driving to their holiday destinations — a 2% increase over 2021.

“The good news is that drivers will definitely be seeing the cheapest gas prices of the year, with national average gas price trending below this time last year, the lowest prices since October 2021, and the Wilkes-Barre area gas price average just 11 cents away from last year’s price,” says Tidwell.

Today’s national gas price average is $3.14, compared to $3.30 a year ago. The Wilkes-Barre area gas price average is $3.67 today, compared to $3.56 the same time last year.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with lower oil costs, has been driving gas prices lower,” Tidwell adds. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

Air travel increases more than 10%

Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days.

Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. More than 8,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents will take to the skies over the holiday period, representing more than a 13% jump compared to last year.

“The TSA reports screening more than 2.5 million people at U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” adds Tidwell. “That’s the highest number of travelers that screeners have seen since the start of the pandemic and a sure sign that air travel is getting back closer to normal.”

Bus, train, other modes of transportation up

Consistent with national travel trends, and the Thanksgiving holiday, other modes of transportation will see the biggest jump.

AAA is projecting that more than 3,500 Wilkes-Barre area residents will travel by bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday period, an increase of more than 28% over last year.

“Travel by other modes has been the slowest area to recover post-pandemic, but with travel restrictions lifted and more people feeling comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s not surprising that interest in cruises, buses or trains has returned in a significant way,” Tidwell adds.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.