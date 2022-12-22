🔊 Listen to this

A Hazleton man sentenced to decades in state prison for providing false information on multiple firearm purchase applications has filed an appeal.

Emmanuel Morrobel, 25, was accused of purchasing at least 40 firearms from seven licensed firearm dealers in the region, including Nanticoke, Pittston Township, Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming from September 2020 to Aug. 10, 2021, according to court records.

Morrobel was accused of providing false answers on the applications regarding personal drug use and that the firearms were not being purchased for other people, court records say.

Morrobel listed an address on Bennett Street, Hazleton, on the firearm applications despite not residing at that residence for the previous two years.

Investigators with Kingston police, Luzerne County detectives and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found Morrobel residing at a residence on North James Street in Hazleton.

During an interview with investigators, Morrobel claimed he was employed at a warehouse fulfillment center in Hazle Township where he was approached by a co-worker from New York City about buying firearms. Morrobel admitted he charged double the price of each firearm, court records say.

Morrobel pled guilty to 10 counts of providing false information on firearm purchase applications.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Morrobel on July 7 to 16 to 32 years in state prison. The sentence fell under the state’s Brad Fox Law that was enacted in 2013 and named after a police officer who was killed in a shooting by a person not permitted to own a firearm.

The Brad Fox Law allows the imposition of a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for repeat offenders who transfer guns to persons not legally allowed to own or possess firearms.

At Morrobel’s sentencing hearing, an investigator said 16 of the 40 firearms were recovered with many firearms Morrobel sold for profit linked to other crimes, including shootings and robberies.

Morrobel’s illegal enterprise was discovered in August 2021 when police in New York City recovered a Phoenix 22 caliber pistol that was traced back to him.

Morrobel filed an appeal regarding his sentence with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.