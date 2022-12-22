🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Thursday said with COVID-19 cases rising across the country, “we’re lucky to have safe and effective vaccines to protect us against the virus.”

Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced that five Northeastern Pennsylvania community-based health centers will receive $1.5 million from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations for low to middle income Pennsylvanians.

He said the funding is part of an $11 million investment in Pennsylvania Federally Qualified Health Care Centers (FQHC) and Federally Qualified Health Care Center Look-a-Likes, which provide affordable and quality health care to under-served populations.

“I’m proud to support this federal investment in community health centers to help get first doses, second doses and boosters in more arms,” Cartwright said. “I’m glad to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and I hope this funding will make it easier for others to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Cartwright said the FY2023 Expanding COVID-19 Vaccination awards provide funds to FQHCs and look-a-like organizations to increase access to and educate patients about the updated COVID-19 vaccines. These community-based health care centers offer primary care services to under-served, vulnerable populations such as people experiencing homelessness, the elderly and veterans, regardless of their ability to pay.

According to HRSA, in 2021, Federally Qualified Health Care Centers provided care to one-in-eleven people across the country, including primary care, dental and behavioral health services.

The full list of awardees includes:

• The Wright Center Medical Group, Lackawanna County – $343,588

• Scranton Primary Health Care Center, Lackawanna County – $183,055

• Rural Health Corporation of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Luzerne County –$164,560

• Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, Wayne County – $514,849

• Caring Community Health Center, Luzerne County – $282,154

