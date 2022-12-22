🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020.

Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

Burglary related charges that were initially filed against Davis were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Dallas Township police charged Davis with ransacking a Kunkle Road residence stealing tools and other items on July 27, 2020, according to court records.

Police said a surveillance camera recorded Davis inside the house. The homeowner did not know Davis, court records say.

Davis was identified by a tattoo on her arm.

State police charged Davis with entering the residence of a former boyfriend on West Poplar Street July 26, 2020, and stole tools, jewelry, Social Security cards, birth certificates, cash, a .45-caliber handgun and titles to vehicles including a 2008 Chevrolet box truck, court records say.

Vough’s sentence for Davis also includes possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing police in Plains Township.

Terrence Robert Schell, 39, of Plymouth, was sentenced by Vough in June to 18 months to three years in state prison for this role with Davis in the thefts in Dallas and Plymouth townships.