After winning several raffle items from Valley Santa, Trina Rosencrans, right, along with her son James Rosencrans and his wife Lauren, grab a bite to eat at host Rodano’s. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

After winning several raffle items from Valley Santa, Trina Rosencrans, right, along with her son James Rosencrans and his wife Lauren, grab a bite to eat at host Rodano’s.

Event raises money so nonprofit can buy Christmas gifts for children in need

Casey Klaips, left, holds up a t-shirt he won from the Times Leader’s media partner, WBRE/WYOU, with his brother Cory looking on.

Rodano’s employees and Valley Santa volunteers Anmarie Labron, left, and Samantha Gall, reference raffle numbers for winners.

Bill Morgan, left, Valley Santa volunteer, was busy all evening selling raffle tickets at the entrance of Rodano’s on the Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Multiple winner Cindy Sedon, looks over a raffle basket donated by Dempsey while holding a half a dozen of gift certificates she won at Valley Santa, Thursday evening at Rodano’s on the Square.

WILKES-BARRE — Valley Santa’s annual fundraiser was held at Rodano’s on Public Square on Thursday evening. Hundreds of gift items that were donated by area businesses were raffled off during the event. A $5 cover charge by Rodano’s also was donated to Valley Santa.

Money donated to the nonprofit is used by Valley Santa to purchase gifts for children in need around Luzerne County so they have presents to open on Christmas Day.

For more information on the program, visit www.valleysanta.org or facebook.com/ValleySanta.

