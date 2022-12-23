Event raises money so nonprofit can buy Christmas gifts for children in need
WILKES-BARRE — Valley Santa’s annual fundraiser was held at Rodano’s on Public Square on Thursday evening. Hundreds of gift items that were donated by area businesses were raffled off during the event. A $5 cover charge by Rodano’s also was donated to Valley Santa.
Money donated to the nonprofit is used by Valley Santa to purchase gifts for children in need around Luzerne County so they have presents to open on Christmas Day.
For more information on the program, visit www.valleysanta.org or facebook.com/ValleySanta.