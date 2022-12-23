🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Hopkins, President and CEO at Children’s Service Center, Thursday said the HOPE program gives young people a team and resources that are focused solely on their recovery, and to helping them build lives that are meaningful and productive to achieve their potential.

“We are grateful to Parlor Beverages for their focus on mental health and children’s advocacy, and their partnership with us to support healthy outcomes,” Hopkins said.

Presenting a check for $1,500, Parlor Beverages has earmarked the donation to support clients of the HOPE Program — Helping to Overcome Psychosis Early — at Children’s Service Center, which provides treatment and support for individuals between the ages of 15-25 who are experiencing a first-episode psychosis.

Hopkins said the HOPE Program works to prevent hospitalization and lower the risk of relapse, while strengthening social skills, managing disruptions with work or school, and enhancing relationships for successful recovery.

In September 2021, five creative and strong-willed people founded Parlor Beverages to “create a root beer that would transcend everyday soda brands and promote a lifestyle that embodies the nostalgia of old school America, a love of the working class, and all things art and music.”

Now those five founders are giving back, establishing the Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation, and making their first donation to Children’s Service Center to benefit young adults with mental health challenges.

Mat Giordano, a co-founder of Parlor Beverages, said, “We’re honored to be welcomed into the Children’s Service Center and the HOPE program with open arms, and doing what we can within our power and reach to help blend our messaging from a philanthropic standpoint to benefit mental health and children’s advocacy programs locally.

“Our overriding message with the Parlors Community Impact Fund is ‘We’re Rooting for You.’ I speak for all of our team when I say I know these things are close to our hearts for a variety of reasons, and we’ll be here to help any way we can.”

Founded in 1862, Children’s Service Center and its adult care affiliate, Robinson Counseling Center, operate a comprehensive behavioral health network to address mental health, substance use disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and primary care.

More than 13,000 children and adults receive care annually at offices in Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, Honesdale, Hazleton, and Danville, as well as home and school settings across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2021, Parlor Beverages has focused on creating the finest quality craft sodas with originality, authenticity, and attitude for everyone.

The company has experienced explosive growth in 2022 with a national footprint and aims to continue shifting and blending the landscape of beverage and lifestyle brands for years to come.

