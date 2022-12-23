🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Potential plea agreements were worked out with four adults while a fifth person opted for a preliminary hearing Friday involving a fight that began with two girls earlier this year.

Wilkes-Barre City police charged Gabriel Gonzalez, 37, his wife Samantha Gonzalez, 30, Ian Jones, 24, Sean Paul Birch, 22, and Angelica Serrano, 27, all of Wilkes-Barre, after investigating a large fight involving juveniles in the area of South Sherman and Howard streets on Sept. 28.

Joseph Davis, who lives in the area, was attacked as he attempted to break up the fight that initially was between two girls, police said.

As Davis said he attempted to separate the two girls, he was punched by Angelica Serrano and “sucker punched” by Gabriel Gonzalez knocking him into a fence and ground where he was pummeled.

During the investigation, court records say, Gabriel Gonzalez recorded the fight and assault upon Davis but surrendered an edited recording to police.

Davis said juveniles often fight near his home after school lets out for the day.

In court before District Judge Rick Cronauer, four people waived their right to preliminary hearings while Serrano opted for a proceeding.

Davis testified there were 30 to 40 juveniles and several adults he believed were either parents or school resource officers as a middle school is nearby. When the adults did not break up the fight, Davis said he attempted to separate the two girls who were fighting when Serrano screamed at him in Spanish.

Davis said he was struck in the face and “sucker punched” by a man police identified in court records as Gabriel Gonzalez.

Following a brief hearing, Cronauer dismissed a felony riot charge against Serrano and sent two counts of disorderly conduct against her to county court.

Prosecutors withdrew riot charges against Gabriel Gonzalez, Samantha Gonzalez, Jones and Birch.

Gabriel Gonzalez waived charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct to county court.

Samantha Gonzalez waived a charge of tampering with evidence and Jones and Birch seperatly waived simple assault charges to county court.

All remain free on $25,000 unsecured bail.