As the calendar year 2022 comes to an end, it is good to look back on what we’ve accomplished together in the city over the past twelve months while also keeping our focus on doing what is best for the City of Wilkes-Barre in the New Year.

The Downtown Rebound effort continues thanks to the hard work and dedication of so many people, organizations, businesses, and colleges who remain committed to the downtown’s recovery from the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Our city government remains steadfast in representing all of Wilkes-Barre and everyone who lives, works, or visits our city.

My administration and I have spent much of the year implementing our American Rescue Plan funding allocation Nine-Point Plan for citywide improvements and our citizen’s economic relief programs. Here are some examples of initiatives that have been successfully administered as of last month:

• City Council was asked and approved an amendment to an ordinance to reduce garbage bag fees from $13 to $10 for large five-bag packs and from $9.50 to $6.25 for small five-bag packs.

• City Council was asked and approved an amendment to an ordinance to reduce parking meter rates from two dollars per hour to one dollar per hour.

• The city established and funded a Household Stimulus Fund for cash payments to households that were adversely affected by the pandemic. The program was administered through the Commission on Economic Opportunity and the CEO distributed $300 stimulus checks to 8,460 financially qualifying Wilkes-Barre City households.

• The City established an Owner-Occupied Home Improvement Monetary Fund to assist city homeowners in improving affordable housing. Administered by the city, the program provided 247 households with funding totaling more than $1.86 million.

• The city established a Home Purchase Fund for owner-occupied real estate purchases to provide closing cost assistance to city residents improving and expanding housing opportunities. Administered by the city, the program provided 47 households with funding totaling $328,248.

• The city established a fund to assist a non-profit agency in providing essential services to city residents who were affected adversely by the pandemic. Administered by the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the fund provided 24 non-profit agencies located in Wilkes-Barre City with $990,000 in funding.

• The city established the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program to support new business development. Administered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the program provided 40 new businesses or established businesses relocating to Wilkes-Barre City with more than $400,000 in funding.

The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee spearheaded the Special Needs Playground which opened in Kirby Park in October. The playground allows those with various challenges to enjoy our beautiful park and was made possible by the more than $500,000 that was raised for this purpose from private donations.

Wilkes-Barre City opened an ice-skating rink on Public Square in February for some late-winter skating and then reopened in November for this season which will continue until March 2023. Open from dawn to dusk, the rink is proving to be a popular destination for families and individuals. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and skaters are welcome to wear their own skates. The city will also provide free ice skates for use, in exchange for state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards, which will be returned to you when the ice skates are returned, Friday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12-4 p.m., weather dependent and excluding holiday weekends.

The final phase of the Public Square Downtown Streetscape Improvements project was designed and bid out for construction this year. The project will cover Public Square from North Main Street to West Market Street and then continue along West Market Street until River Street. New concrete sidewalks, curbs, sidewalk connections, crosswalks, and pedestrian signage will be installed. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements such as curb cuts and sidewalk-detectable warning surfaces for the new ADA ramps will be replaced. In addition, new benches, bicycle racks, pedestrian kiosks, and garbage receptacles will be installed along with trees planted to improve the overall quality of Public Square.

The construction phase of the project will begin in the Spring of 2023 and is anticipated to take four to six months depending on the weather. The project will be funded with an $800,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Also, the City of Wilkes-Barre has begun construction on the Public Square stage project. This improvement will add a new permanent stage, whose design was funded by the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, and Leadership Northeast, to Public Square for the various events that are held throughout the year.

Located at the Toyota Sportsplex on Coal Street, the first outdoor Dek hockey rink in Northeastern Pennsylvania was completed in October. The rink was funded by a $250,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Tourism Grant and pledges of $40,000 each from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Highmark Corporate Giving. The new rink will promote tourism and introduce Dek hockey to the youngest athletes. Plans for Spring 2023 events at the Dek rink will be announced soon.

Our city was on display around the world as numerous national and international news agencies visited Wilkes-Barre and completed stories related to the 2022 mid-term election, and Wilkes-Barre City and the surrounding area were well represented.

A year ago, I wrote the fourth guest Downtown Rebound column and I understand that my column today is the 57th such piece promoting our downtown’s ongoing revitalization. That’s an amazing commitment by the Diamond City Partnership, the Times Leader, and staff and volunteers all dedicated to making our city and downtown a safe, welcoming, and attractive place to be. Thank you to everyone for all you do.

I send my best wishes for a happy holiday season and a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

George C. Brown is the Mayor of the City of Wilkes-Barre.