WILKES-BARRE — It’s Christmas Eve and with any luck, Santa arrived, took the coronavirus away for good and left everything on everybody’s list under their tree — that is, everybody who was good, not naughty.

But just in case, here are a few gifts Santa might have left to deliver, or should:

• Pauline Bailey (mother of Phylicia Thomas) — For law enforcement to aggressively pursue this case to find out what happened, by whom and to find her remains and bring her home. It’s been almost 19 years; it’s a shame this case hasn’t been solved.

• Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown — A balanced budget, Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta, Downtown development; downtown workers return, shows at the F.M. Kirby Center — you get it, right?

• Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo — A World Series appearance for the Yankees and new Captain Aaron Judge.

• Will Beekman — To book Carole King at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza — this is an annual wish that actually might have been on my list.

• Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center: Back to booking more big name acts and sell-out crowds for the “Jewel of the City.”

• Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame: A “boffo” inaugural class in 2023.

• Wilkes-Barre Township — Continued development that brings more business and people to the township — and a BIG announcement along Route 309.

• Wilkes U. President Greg Cant — For the Wilkes community to embrace a culture of innovation and creativity and to be all it can be in the post-pandemic days ahead — and higher enrollment.

• Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary — To continue to offer the students more quality programs at an affordable cost and to expand opportunities for high school students.to expand partnerships with regional business and industry for student learning internships and to provide a safe and secure learning environment for the personal and intellectual growth of those we serve in a changing world — and higher enrollment.

• King’s College President Thomas Looney— To bring new life to additional buildings in the downtown area in the coming months and years and to be true to the college’s original mission of educating the people of our region who desire access to quality higher education and to strengthen the entire campus community — and higher enrollment.

• All veterans — To continue getting the utmost respect and admiration from a forever grateful nation.

• Luzerne County Council — To work together for the betterment of the county and its hard-working people — this could be a tough one for Santa.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council — To effect positive change for the city and its residents and visitors.

• Chamber President Lindsay Griffin — To convince major employers that pay family-sustaining wages to locate in NEPA.

• Diamond City Executive Director Larry Newman — For downtown workers to return to their offices and for downtown businesses to benefit and more to open in available spaces — and more, more, more downtown residents.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Chairman John Maday — Increased membership in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, his own Viking boat, and an invite to lunch with him, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport: A return of direct flights to Florida — ASAP.

• Lou Barletta — A World Championship for the Yankees, a good cigar and more time with family and faithful companion Riley.

• Republican Party — To be willing to work “across the aisle” and to at least consider the concept of compromise.

• Democratic Party — Ditto.

• U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic — To bring large amounts of federal dollars to Northeastern Pennsylvania through his position as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas — To continue to make a positive impact in Washington D.C. and to secure funding for NEPA.

• U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. — To use his Senate seniority to guide the Democratic Party to a new beginning.

• U.S. Sen. John Fetterman: Continued recovery and success in effecting positive legislation.

• U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. — To enjoy his return to the private sector and to hopefully leave a blueprint for his GOP colleagues to follow.

• Gov. Tom Wolf — To remain active in government, especially in areas of social issues.

• New Gov. Josh Shapiro: Hit the ground running and a dozen quarter-zip pullovers from Sharper Embroidery.

• State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville — To do well in his new job, but to always have an eye on future elective positions.

• State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township — To continue her commitment to representing her constituents and thinking outside the box.

• State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre — More help for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren; accountability for prescription drug companies; and a new dance hall at Sandy Beach.

• State Reps. Alec Ryncavage, Thomas Cabell, Jim Haddock: Work for your constituents and put petty politics behind — we need better roads, better schools, more bipartisanship in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Dallas — A regatta for Harveys Lake and recognition for a job well done.

• State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston — To continue to work hard on issues that concern constituents, regardless of political affiliations.

• Notre Dame fans — More wins in 2023 for new football coach, Marcus Freeman.

• Penn State fans — To continue to faithfully support the Nittany Lions — “You are!”

• Yankees fans — Stop with the analytics already, play real baseball and get more real baseball players like DJ LeMahieu. And stop striking out!

• Frank “Scooter” Cerreta: Chamionships for the Yankees, Knicks, Giants and just one time when he watches the Yankee replay of a loss, the Yanks win the replay.

• Mets fans — Relax, “believe” and with “The Polar Bear” and that pitching staff — and Manager of the Year Buck Showalter — your team should be playing deep in October.

• Phillies fans — Another great season for this real baseball team — a throwback to the glory days of real baseball.

• Eagles fans — Great coach, MVP Hurts, solid defense — the Eagles are about to land in the Super Bowl.

• Giants fans — Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones will give the Eagles all they can handle — maybe someday.

• Steelers fans — Patience needed here; hope that Coach Tomlin can get it back together.

• Red Sox fans — Just be grateful and savor the fact that you have the absolute best ballpark in baseball.

• Dodgers fans — Stop playing like Hollywood actors and live up to your potential. Come on, man!

• Hollywood: Make some better movies. Come on man!

• Casinos: How about a higher winning percentage for the people?

• George Toma: To continue to be in charge of Super Bowl field preparations — nobody does it better.

• Political pundits — To stop the antagonistic, partisan approach to covering politics in general; it’s silly, actually; return integrity to your industry.

• SPCA, Blue Chip Farm, et. al. — For more kind-hearted, compassionate souls to adopt abandoned pets and give them a good home. Please.

• Cable TV subscribers — The ability to choose from a list of providers.

• Pizza parlors — To actually put $2 worth of toppings on a pie. C’mon, man.

• All first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, scientists: To get the respect they have earned and have always deserved.

• President Joe Biden: The ability to lead the country to a better day.

• Democratic Party: Create a bench of candidates in waiting for the future — it’s almost here.

• Republican Party: Ditto.

• All Non-Profit Groups: To continue their missions and to find the funds to not just continue, but to expand services.

• Convenience Store Groupies: Wawa at last! More Sheetz! Turkey Hills forever!

• Fast Food Faithfuls: Bigger wings, juicier Whoppers, more stuffed tacos, foot-long hot dogs, strawberry Frosties, more Big Mac secret sauce, more meats at Arbys, and pizza, pizza, pizza!

• Planet Earth: No more pandemic.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good — pandemic-be-gone — year ahead.

