Santa, carolers spread joy at The Gardens

🔊 Listen to this

Florence Howie, center, holds a songbook and follows along as her son, Carl Howie Jr., daughter Pam Van Ohlen and daughter-in-law Jill Howie, left, sing with a group of carolers in Florence’s room at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley. Her husband, Carl Howie Sr., is not a singer — but he’s adept at portraying Santa Claus.

Christmas carolers singing at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley last weekend include Florence Howie’s daughter Pam Van Ohlen, daughteri-law Jill Howie, and several members of Outlet Bible Tabernacle, the church where Florence’s son, Carl Howie Jr., is pastor.

Carl Howie Jr., pastor of Outlet Bible Tabernacle, kisses his mother, Florence Howie, as his father, Carl Howie Sr., dressed as Santa Claus, looks on. The family took part in an afternoon of caroling at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley last weekend.

Carl Howie Sr., also known as Santa Claus, shows a photo of the bride and groom on his wedding day to Florence 55 years ago.

The embrace between Florence Howie and her husband Carl prompted a few bystanders to sing ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.’

Pam Van Ohlen helps her father, Carl Howie Sr., adjust the beard to his Santa Claus outfit.

Florence Howie helps her husband, Carl, put on the belt to his Santa suit.

Pam Van Ohlen of Laceyville holds a hand-made doll that her mother, Florence Howie, now a resident at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in downtown Wilkes-Barre, crafted for her years ago.

Carl Howie, 74, of Plymouth does his best to visit his wife, Florence, 76, every day in her room at the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in downtown Wilkes-Barre — and he usually wears ordinary clothes.

But during last Sunday’s visit, with only a week remaining before Christmas, Carl donned a white beard, a red cap and coat, even big black boots.

So you know which jolly holiday figure he resembled.

As Florence pulled him close for a kiss, lyrics from a vintage Christmas song seemed to pop into several heads — because suddenly the couple’s daughter Pam Von Ohlen of Laceyville, Gardens admissions director Emily Taylor and even a reporter were all singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

Florence joined in the song, too, to her family’s delight.

“Mom always had an amazing voice,” Von Ohlen said.

Her voice quavers a bit now, and the nostalgia of singing seems to bring on a few bittersweet tears, but Florence proved she remembers the words of “Silent Night,” as well.

Christmas carols were the order of the day as the couple’s son, also named Carl, and known to his family as Junior, arrived in his mother’s room, accompanied by his wife, Jill, and seven other people from Outlet Bible Tabernacle, the Dallas-area church he pastors.

Florence smiled as the little chorus, all carrying songbooks, serenaded her with a concert of beloved carols, everything from “Joy to the World” to“We Three Kings” to “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

Then with “Santa Claus” pushing his wife in a wheelchair, the group made its way up and down the halls at the Gardens at Wyoming Valley, a 90-patient facility that offers rehabilitation and nursing services on North Pennsylvania Boulevard in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Some residents came to the doors of their rooms, or waited in common areas; others remained in their beds and listened to a song or two as the carolers sang of comfort and joy, peace on Earth, and a Baby born “away in a manger.”

“That was beautiful,” said a resident who had welcomed the singers into her room.

“There’s not a dry eye,” admissions director Emily Taylor said, noting that many of the residents at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, who can be long-term or short-term, have no relatives living nearby.

“So we are their family,” she said, noting staff brought their own children to the facility a few months ago to trick-or-treat for candy the staff had supplied to the residents. Employees also brought their children in to a “Breakfast with Santa Claus” earlier in December, with Carl Howie playing the role of the guest of honor.

Carl Sr. also played Santa Claus when he and Florence lived in Florida, a few years ago. The couple’s other daughter, Laura Pitcher, lives there, too, and gave Santa a ride on a three-wheeled motorcycle to his holiday appearance at a school.

Carl Sr. and Florence have known each other since 1963, when they were teenagers in North Bergen, N.J.. He happened to venture one morning into the local Baptist church where Florence was singing a duet — and he couldn’t help but notice this lovely girl with the lovely voice.

“I never could sing,” Carl admitted frankly.

The girl with the powerful voice and the boy who couldn’t sing socialized during youth group activities on Wednesdays and Fridays, sometimes on the weekend.

Their first big date was to be a trip to see “The Sound of Music” on Broadway.

“Which car is yours?” Carl remembered Florence asked him outside of the church.

“Car?” he responded, somewhat alarmed. “I own a bicycle.”

That was how Florence found out Carl was only 15 1/2 years old. She ended up driving the pair to the Lincoln Tunnel.

Later, Carl served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, working as a helicopter pilot and gunner and writing letters to Florence.

“She’s got them,” Carl said. “She kept them all.”

The couple married 55 years ago, while Carl was still in the service, and they lived in several locations, including Alaska.

Before they retired, Carl and Florence spent more than 20 years running a drug and alcohol rehabilitation for women in the Mehoopany area.

“It was what you’d call a ministry,” Carl Sr. said.

Nowadays, Carl Sr. seems to have a ministry of spreading Christmas cheer, wherever a Santa might be needed.

And perhaps that’s not surprising, considering how he always loved Christmas.

“He’d come into our bedrooms and say ‘Santa came!’ daughter Pam Van Ohlen said, remembering the unusual situation of a parent waking the children on Christmas morning, instead of the reverse.