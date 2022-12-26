Restored Church parishioners rejoice in Christmas message, togetherness in wake of pandemic

Preston Perkins watches his daughter Dion-te, 3, as they sing a hymn at the Restored Church Candlelight Christmas Eve Service.

Members of the congregation at the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre sing a hymn during the candle light service on Christmas Eve.

Members of the congregation at the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre hold candles during the Christmas Eve Service.

Electric candles decorated the windowsills of the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre during the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

WILKES-BARRE — Nearly three years after a global pandemic that closed the front doors to the church and found church services streamed online, Restored Church pastor Tim Walker had a message for those attending Saturday’s Christmas Eve Service — he hopes that COVID had shifted the perspective of those attending.

Sometimes Christians find it difficult to relate to a biblical Christmas story which took place in a third world setting, in which people were so poor that they travelled with the clothes on their back and slept in a stable.

But, following a pandemic which found many people lost a loved one, sat by a sick bed or feared for their own life, living out one’s faith has become a necessity, Walker said.

To many, the challenges of the Christmas story which found a family adapting to difficult circumstances is not relatable for many, he said.

As is the tradition at the church, the special service included traditional Christmas songs and candlelight.

Dozens of children made their way to the front of the church to hear the story of the candy cane, which is a reflection of the strength and sacrifice of Jesus.

In closing, the lights were dimmed and candles were lit for the singing of “Silent Night.”

Rosemary Meininger said she doesn’t always come to church, but when she does, she comes to Restored because of the community spirit and good preaching.

“And of course, my granddaughter Neveah is singing,” she said, smiling.

Attendance at the service is part of Meininger’s Christmas tradition of attending church and then going home to enjoy a traditional Christmas Eve dinner, which includes “piggies” — tiny hot dogs baked inside a homemade dough.

“It’s a nice way to start off the evening,” she said of the service.

Mark Wyman was greeting people at the door, wishing them Merry Christmas and answering any questions they had about the service.

Wyman is a church “greeter,” so most Sundays find him posted at the door welcoming those attending.

“But, Christmas is special,” he said. “We have a lot of visitors and it’s great to greet and encourage them.”

Walker’s vision for the church includes not just preaching and church services, but also services to the community.

The church, its leadership and membership, has assisted the needy and homeless this year, and plans to continue to do so. It often works with other organizations to identify and benefit those in need.

Sunday, the church opened its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a brunch to kick off the day for people who might be alone, or who just wanted to anchor their celebration with a spiritual start.

“All are welcome,” Walker said.