The Diocese of Scranton has released a statement and notified the Scranton Police Department after the discovery of vandalism to parish property at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Sunday evening.

Pictures posted to the Diocese’s social media pages show the numbers “666” carved separately into three of the Cathedral’s front doors.

“The administration of the Cathedral of Saint Peter is deeply saddened to report an act of vandalism to parish property discovered on Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2022,” reads a statement issued by the Diocese of Scranton on Monday.

Father Jeffrey Tudgay was conducting an evening inspection of the Cathedral grounds on Sunday when he noticed the vandalism, according to the Diocese’s statement.

“I am hoping the individual responsible for the vandalism will come forward and allow me to have a conversation with them,” Tudgay said. “While we are upset at the actions that took place, we also understand the need to forgive and be forgiven.”

The discovery of the vandalism came after hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter for five Masses across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It’s unknown precisely when the vandalism occurred, but the diocese did say that the last of the Masses ended at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, the bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, released the following statement after the discovery of the vandalism.

“The vandalism discovered at our Cathedral, especially as we celebrated the Nativity of Our Lord, saddens me greatly. The doors of our Cathedral have been used countless times to bring people closer to God and it is my hope that the person who did this will regret his or her actions,” Bishop Bambera said.

“I am offering my prayers for whoever did this and for their reconciliation to God.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism at the Cathedral of Saint Peter is urged to contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4130.