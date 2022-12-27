Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department asked for assistance locating Amy Gregory, who is approximately six months pregnant.
Police Monday said Gregory, 37, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec 22. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red colored shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Kevin Andres at 570-208-4128 or the department by message on the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page.