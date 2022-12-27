🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man assaulted inside his residence last Wednesday night now faces drug charges after a search of the residence turned up hundreds of fentanyl pills and over $38,000 in U.S. currency.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Kasiem Armstead, 28, of Poplar Street, Wilkes-Barre, on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after a pair of search warrants were executed on Armstead’s residence in the aftermath of the assault, according to the criminal complaint filed against Armstead.

According to the complaint:

Patrol units from Wilkes-Barre City were dispatched to 100 Poplar St. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 8:30 p.m. for what was initially reported as a gunshot victim inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the residence open and a light on in the front room; a 911 dispatcher informed the responders that there were four men upstairs, and that one had a gun.

After securing the first floor, officers instructed the four occupants come downstairs, where they were handcuffed for safety.

The last individual, recognized by one of the patrol officers as Armstead from prior incidents, was bleeding from his head.

Officers proceeded to the second floor to clear it, and found a Glock pistol with a loaded magazine next to it in plain view inside one of the bedrooms.

On the floor of that bedroom, officers found a 9mm bullet casing, and fresh blood was found near the doorway, in the closet and on the wall near the closet.

A 45-caliber casing was observed at the base of the staircase, as well as what appeared to be several parts of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

No one else other than Armstrong was determined to be injured. On his person, Armstead was found to be in possession of $685 in U.S. currency and a large quantity of blue stamped pills, believed to be fentanyl pills. Armstead was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for medical attention.

The other occupants of the residence were interviewed by police. The suspects in the assault were identified as two Black males, one wearing a grey ski mask, red coat and black hooded shirt while the other one wore a black jacket and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored mask covering his face.

One of the residents told investigators that he saw Armstead being assaulted, retrieved his Glock firearm and fired one round at the suspects after one of them had fired a round in his direction.

After filing for and obtaining a search warrant, investigators began a formal search of the residence.

Upon searching one of the bedrooms for a bullet impact, investigators found a large amount of U.S. currency inside a trash can near the spot where a bullet impacted the wall. The smell of marijuana became prevalent during the search of this bedroom, as well.

Officers were informed that this bedroom belonged to Armstead. Based on the circumstances of the incident and the evidence found, another search warrant was obtained for additional probable cause.

In Armstead’s bedroom, police found almost 1,000 additional suspected fentanyl pills, $38,140 in U.S. currency, a number of different varieties of Oxycodone pills, a cash counter and a black book bag to store the money, a Glock 9mm firearm with a round inside and paperwork confirming that the bedroom was indeed Armstead’s.

The pills found in Armstead’s bedroom and on his person were consistent in size, shape and color.

The warrant for Armstead’s arrest was signed on Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer.