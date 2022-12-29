🔊 Listen to this

A man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Lackawanna County also has Luzerne County ties, Pennsylvania State Police say, and often uses public transportation.

Todd Dwight Kitchen, 49, the suspect in a Tuesday break-in at a Jefferson Township home, is believed to be armed, troopers said, and should not be approached.

According to a release from PSP Dunmore:

Troopers were informed of an attempted armed robbery in progress at a Little Lake Road home shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A woman who called 911 said unknown male smashed the front door window with a pistol and chased her through the house into a bedroom. The suspect held the woman at gunpoint and demanded to know where the safe was located. The woman was able to break free and run to a neighboring home to call 911.

Troopers said the suspect, later identified as Kitchen, fled the area before they arrived.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of attempted robbery, burglary, felon not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

Kitchen has ties to the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, troopers said, and is known to use public transportation to travel between both.

Anyone with information on Kitchen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Troop R Dunmore Station at 570-963-3156.