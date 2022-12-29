🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Three contractors submitted bids Wednesday to demolish a string of dilapidated houses on South Franklin Street whose owner owes more than $331,000 in back taxes on the properties.

The demolition and site clearance of the properties at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 S. Franklin St. will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder upon review by the city.

Brdaric Excavating, Inc. of Miller Street, Luzerne bid $79,000, followed by SRI, Inc. of Wheeler Avenue, Dunmore at $94,200 and Stell Enterprises, Inc. of East Ann Street, Plains Township at $107,350.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he anticipates the properties to be razed in January. Once a contractor is selected, the contract will be put to City Council for approval, likely at the next meeting where new business is conducted, Brown said.

Brown added the demolition is part of his Blight Remediation Plan to remove abandoned and dilapidated properties that pose health and safety risks. The city hired an engineer who went into the South Franklin Street properties and determined they had to be torn down because they were in such bad shape, Brown said.

The Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau lists Joseph R. Reisinger as the owner of the properties. Reisinger, 77, who was disbarred by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2017, previously had his law office at the 444 S. Franklin St. address. Tax Claim records stated he owed $72,756 on the 444-446 S. Franklin St. property and $56,938 on the 448-450 S. Franklin St. property, each dating back to 2011. The largest debt however was $201,368 for the 440-442 S. Franklin St. property, dating back to 1994.

The city will pay for the demolitions with funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Typically, the city files liens against the property owner to try to recover the cost of the demolition.

