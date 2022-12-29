🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH – State Rep.-elect Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, has announced an outreach initiative to assist fixed-income seniors and disabled residents with their 2021 Property Tax and Rent Rebate forms.

Ryncavage cited the looming deadline and the recent retirements of former Rep. Gerald Mullery and former Sen. John Yudichak from the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Members of Ryncavage’s staff will be available to assist those who are eligible for the state rebates at Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St., on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It is crucial that we address the need for seniors and others seeking help with the rebate forms in a timely manner as the application deadline is this Saturday,” Ryncavage said. “My staff and I are ready and able to help these citizens.”

Those who wish to receive assistance with their rebate form are encouraged to call Ryncavage’s office at 717-783-2041 to schedule an appointment.

The rebate program benefits eligible residents age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Ryncavage takes the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will serve the 119th Legislative District in Luzerne County.

