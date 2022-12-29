🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Up to the challenge ahead of him, Bill Browne looks forward to the next two years as president of the local NAACP.

Browne and others officers of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306 were sworn in Thursday morning at City Hall by Mayor George Brown.

The 63-year-old Browne begins his term on Jan. 1 with plenty of plans and limited time to see them through.

“I think it’s going to be tough because there’s a lot I want to get done and, you know, you gotta remember, you gotta push in order to get things accomplished. And there’s a lot of programming that goes into it and I have a very short time to accomplish a lot. It’s a two-year term, hopefully I get reelected if I do a good job,” Browne said.

On top of Browne’s list is the upcoming lecture by Offie Wortham, a civil rights activist who worked with the late Martin Luther King Jr. The program is scheduled for Jan. 15 at King’s College, with more details to be announced.

“He seemed like the perfect person to kick off our 2023 season like that with me as new president because it’s a collaboration of all the not-for-profit social justice organizations here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Browne said.

Soon after that Black History month starts in February, Browne noted.

The road ahead has been smoothed somewhat by past efforts and Browne wants to press on.

“I think if you stay on top of things that I do think things will change,” Browne said. “We’re coming out of a situation where, let’s just say that the president before Biden wasn’t the best for race relations, like that. So we’re coming out of that. We’re coming out of the pandemic which caused a lot of tension and we’re trying to normalize ourselves again and get back to being more social accepting, diverse people. And that’s what I hope to see accomplished.”

Browne has been a 12-year member of Wilkes-Barre NAACP, serving as 2nd vice president in previous administrations and as president of the Luzerne County Community College chapter for three years. He graduated from Misericordia University with a degree in social work. He has been active in numerous community organizations including, the co-coordinator for the Steering Committee for the Interfaith Resource Center for Peace & Justice, the Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club and the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Center for the Arts. He also is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley.

Also sworn in with Browne were: 1st Vice President David Yonki; 3rd Vice President Rose Daniels; Treasurer Larry Singleton; Assistant Treasurer Ron Felton; and Executive Committee members Peggy Felton and Toni Mathis. Melissa Rivers, 2nd vice president was unable to attend the ceremony.

More information about the Wilkes-Barre NAACP can be found on its website, wb-naacp.com.

