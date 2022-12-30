🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township facing a non-jury trial on allegations he inappropriately touched a girl opted to plead no contest to a child corruption charge Thursday.

Joshua S. Fromel, 35, entered the no contest plea before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Prosecutors withdrew an indecent assault charge against Fromel.

Exeter Borough police in April 2021 charged Fromel after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Details of the interview are listed in court records.

Police in court records say the molestation occurred when Fromel resided in the Schooley Avenue apartments on Schooley Avenue in May 2020.

Lupas ordered an evaluation of Fromel by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Fromel may be required to register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Fromel remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to be sentenced March 29.