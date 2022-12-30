🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission has approved a land development plan for the former Kmart plaza on Route 309, now dubbed the Union Center according to a recently placed sign, seen at right on Thursday afternoon. Site plans show a convenience store with a car wash and a grocery store proposed for the property. The operators have not been formally disclosed, though a map on the developer’s website makes reference to a ‘proposed Aldi’ supermarket.

A Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services sign marks the entrance at the corner of River Street and Saylor Avenue in Jenkins Township, future site of CenterPoint South, described as a ‘mini-business park.’

An access road at the site at the corner of River Street and Saylor Avenue in Jenkins Township, future site of CenterPoint South that is being developed by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services.

Large tubing and pipes are on the site at the corner of River Street and Saylor Avenue in Jenkins Township, future site of CenterPoint South being developed by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services.

A mini-business park along River Road in Jenkins Township brings the prospect of new businesses and jobs, although there are concerns about what it will mean for traffic in the immediate area.

In Wilkes-Barre Township, meanwhile, redevelopment of the former Kmart plaza on Route 309 continues, with an Aldi supermarket among possible additions to the property, according to the developer’s website.

The two commercial areas have been closely watched, with answers about possible tenants emerging in some cases, but still to come in others. Either way, the two corridors look poised for growth in 2023.

CenterPoint South

Site development work is underway at the site on River Road at Saylor Avenue in Jenkins Township, at the border of Plains Township.

Called CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, the 138-acre industrial site is where Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is constructing an 868,000 square-foot cross-dock industrial building.

According to the Mericle website, the pitch to prospective tenants for the buildings to be constructed include all utilities available, rail service, and five minutes from Route 309. The main building will have cross dock loading with 114 doors and two drive-ins. It also notes the “great labor draw area,” and that the site will be ready for tenants in late 2023. The main building can be expanded to 1,116,000 square-feet, the website states.

The website explains that Mericle also intends to construct 136,500 square-foot and 96,000 square-foot flex buildings in the park.

The entire site is located in a tax abatement zone, which will provide significant tax savings over a 10-year period and that Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City can all be reached in approximately two hours, the site points out.

No tenants have been secured for any of the buildings.

River St. traffic light

At the intersection of Saylor Avenue and River Street, a new traffic light is being installed in anticipation of increased traffic in the area once the business park is operational.

Peter Biscontini, Plains Township Commissioner, said that since the 2011 flood, the number of commercial businesses along River Street continues to climb, which he said is great for the community.

“However, as River, a state road, is traveled by over 11,000 vehicles a day, we hope the state continues to closely monitor and require safety improvements with each new HOP (housing occupancy permit) application,” Biscontini said. “Residents and the township have voiced concerns over the years with the safety of the intersection at Courtright and River streets, two state roads, due to the off-center street intersection, as well as the lack of street light at the entrance to Plains Plaza.”

That intersection is approximately a half mile from the Mericle development.

“Perhaps this is the time for PennDOT to address such concerns considering the increased number of commercial vehicles anticipated following the construction of the industrial park,” Biscontini said.

Biscontini also noted that a new Dollar General store is being built a little further up River Street next to O’Malia’s greenhouse and is expected to open in 2023.

Maybe Aldi, and more, on 309

Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning & Code Enforcement Officer, said the township’s Planning Commission recently approved a Land Development plan for what is now called the Union Center — formerly called Kmart Plaza or Blackman Plaza along Route 309.

The property is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

Zedolik said the Planning Commission approved the construction of a convenience store/car wash to be built near Route 309 and a proposed grocery store for the former Kmart space.

Zedolik said no contracts for occupancy have been signed.

A site plan on Union Center’s website shows a “proposed Aldi” label on part of the former Kmart store, with over 61,000 square feet still available in the ex-discount store’s space. The site plan also shows “negotiating LOI” (letter of intent) on one parcel near the highway, and lists a second parcel near the road as “available.”

One of these presumably would be the convenience store/car wash. Those speculating on which convenience store could be coming to the plaza will have to keep waiting to find out, however.

In July, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) began an extensive project along Route 309 at the Blackman Plaza that will accommodate “future post-development traffic volumes to not adversely impact traffic in the surrounding area.”

Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator at PennDOT’s District 4 office in Dunmore, said at the time that the purpose of the project is to improve peak hour congestion levels to an acceptable level of service and to reduce crashes.

The Blackman Plaza houses several retail businesses and was formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed in early 2020 and has been vacant since.

With the PennDOT project going on, rumors have been circulating regarding what business will move into the former Kmart space.

Ruddy said the $1.28 million PennDOT project created two new entrance/exit areas to the plaza, one aligned with Johnson Street across Route 309 and PennDOT installed a new traffic light.

Ruddy said PennDOT has not been told what type of businesses are expected to move into the Blackman Plaza which has several retail stores, including Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop, SJ Beer & Wine, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid. A McDonald’s restaurant also is on the property near Route 309.

Ruddy said PennDOT issued a permit for “a high volume driveway, including retail of 100,000 square feet or more.”

“It appears that would be in addition to the existing development,” Ruddy said in July.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.