🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Mega Millions® jackpot is now offering an estimated annuity value of $685 million, or $347.8 million cash, for the next drawing tonight, December 30. If the jackpot is won at $685 million, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the history of the game.

“If you’re planning to play, remember that Mega Millions ticket sales in Pennsylvania end at 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win big.”

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $37.2 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $14.9 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

As of Friday morning, in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions® tickets were sold at a rate of an estimated $3,000 each minute with more than 1,300 tickets being sold per minute.

If there is no Mega Millions® winner in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, drawing will be an estimated $785 million, or $395 million cash.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was sold in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The last time a Mega Millions® jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was on May 21, 2021.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Mega Millions® tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Players with questions about purchasing their Mega Millions® tickets online may email [email protected] or call 1-833-530-PLAY (7529).

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.