There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

It was only 12 hours earlier when a message for help was posted on a Hanover Township community page on Facebook.

Eli and Ruby, a three-year-old Shiloh German shepherd, are homeless.

The urgency for help came prior to what meteorologists warned was going to be a “flash freeze” with temperatures plummeting 30 to 40 degrees within two hours on Dec. 23.

Eli and Ruby were soaking wet when they were seen about one hour before cold winds kicked in and rain changed to snow as temperatures dropped into the low teens and single digits.

“I didn’t expect that weather was going to come that quick,” Eli said during an interview Friday, a week after the storm.

The Facebook post seeking help generated hundreds of comments and offers of help. One commentator who grew up in Breslau of Hanover Township created a GoFundMe account to help Eli and Ruby.

The online fundraiser went active just before 12 p.m. Friday. Within two hours, more than $2,000 has been raised with a goal of $3,000.

Eli, 43, who resided in Plymouth in the 1990s and early 2000s, said he lived in his Jeep and often stayed with friends in West Virginia and Tennessee. He said he once owned and operated a glass blowing studio in the former Murray Complex in Wilkes-Barre, prior to tenants being evicted about 15 years ago.

“I would live out of my vehicle, my Jeep. During the winter, I would stay with friends and worked on a farm in West Virginia until my friend died,” Eli explained.

Eli said after his friend’s death, he took ownership of Ruby.

“She’s my best friend,” Eli said of Ruby. “My friend’s mom had a sleep disorder and would walk around with glasses and Ruby kept grabbing and chewing up her glasses. After the eighth or ninth pair of glasses, she asked me to take her. That was about two years ago. We’ve been together ever since.”

Eli said he used to stay in the Wilkes-Barre Township area and relocated to Hanover Township about six or seven months ago. He said he does not use illegal drugs or consume alcohol but suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder he blames on being a victim in the county’s juvenile justice scandal known as Kids for Cash.

“My mom and I were estranged at times and Children and Youth got involved. It’s all a blur now,” Eli said.

Eli said he does not receive Social Security disability, unemployment or public assistance and solely relies on donations from strangers. When told about the online fundraiser, Eli began to sob.

His first time experiencing homelessness, Eli said he manages to survive for himself and Ruby.

“I never had it this hard but this year has been difficult. All I need is a vehicle and a place to stay for mail,” Eli said. “I’m not stupid; I didn’t wish this on myself. I had a life traveling and living in my Jeep until that disappeared and its been downhill since.”