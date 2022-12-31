🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting, according to our news partners at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News.

At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this time and has not been placed in custody, according to the coroner.

State police are on the scene, along with units from Montour and Columbia counties

Check back for updates.