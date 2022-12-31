🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber will hold its fourth 4th annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, in Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University.

Please cast your vote today to recognize and honor the amazing local businesses and individuals that make our community a wonderful place to live and work.

Voting is open to all, and any local business or individual is eligible to win.

Use the QR code or the link — https://bit.ly/2023-Awards-Vote — to access the ballot.

Voters may register one vote per day per email address, and the deadline is Jan. 6.

For more information about the Back Mountain Chamber, call 570-675-9380, or visit — www.backmountainchamber.org.

The Back Mountain Chamber was established in 2012 to promote economic growth by enhancing and promoting business through networking, education, and social experiences.

The Chamber strives to improve the local community, augment its culture, and carefully cultivate a balance of business growth with a relaxed and enjoyable quality of life.

As “The Little Chamber with a Big Heart,” the Back Mountain Chamber is also intent on giving back to the many nonprofits within the community.