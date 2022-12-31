‘I’m not sure what will happen next,’ Eli says as GoFundMe tops $16K

“It’s unbelievable … it feels like it’s not real.”

Just over 24 hours after a GoFundMe account established in aid of Eli and Ruby, a local homeless man and his dog, went live on Facebook, the fundraiser has amassed over $16,000 in donations, with that number still increasing hour by hour.

Reached on Saturday morning, Eli said that he had spoken with the organizer of the fundraiser, who had begun to fill him in with the news of the money raised and the support generated.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I didn’t believe something like this would happen.”

Attention to the plight of Eli and Ruby, a three-year-old Shiloh German shepherd, developed last week when the pair were seen in the area of the McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, right before the temperatures plummeted and nasty wind gusts kicked up as a result of what was called a “flash freeze.”

After an initial post to Facebook was made asking for help, hundreds of commenters chimed in to try and offer help, and the GoFundMe was created on Friday morning.

Since then, the numbers are staggering (and continuing to grow) — as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the fundraiser had just made it over the $16,000 mark. The GoFundMe was also pushing close to 600 individual donations made around that same time Saturday.

Attempts to reach the GoFundMe organizer on Saturday were not immediately successful, but Eli said that the organizer had spoken with him earlier on Saturday morning. He said that she didn’t specifically mention in what way the money would be used, but had clued him in as to just how much support the community was providing.

“I’m not sure what will happen next,” Eli said, and he added that he was “amazed” at the outpouring of generosity.

“Sometimes when you say things out loud,” he said, “someone out there is listening.”