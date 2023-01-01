Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank says need is up, food costs are up, but donations are down

🔊 Listen to this

Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank has 250 partner organizations across the region that rely on the agency for food to distribute to those in need. Here, a worker moves food around its Jenkins Township warehouse.

JENKINS TWP. — Anyone who buys food knows that inflation has driven prices up. Few of us keep track of exact percentages.

Gretchen Hunt Greaves does.

So she knows, for example, that the cost of 30 dozen eggs has gone up a staggering 492% since the 2020 pandemic, a trend that has been exacerbated during the inflationary pressures of the past year.

That’s on the extreme end, to be sure, but even humble applesauce has gone up 50%, canned chicken 46%, and green peas 26%.

Greaves, RDN, director of nutrition programs and resource development at Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, sees the impact such increases have on her agency as it works to provide food to organizations around the region that serve people who rely on them.

“The bottom line: need is up, food costs are up, and yes, donations are down,” Greaves said. “We need our community’s help to keep food flowing from the food bank to partner agencies and out to the homes of families who need it most.”

The intensity of that need is, she said, “a quiet epidemic.”

“I always say that, you know, the, the landlord’s going to come knocking when you don’t pay. The utility company will shut off your utilities if you don’t pay,” Greaves said. “The grocery store doesn’t come knocking when you don’t come back. Nobody notices that you’re not buying groceries.”

Who CEO serves

The Commission on Economic Opportunity is a private nonprofit organization founded in 1965.

It receives funding from a multitude of sources and runs some programs for the community that may receive government funds — or corporate funds, such as its utility assistance program.

One of its biggest undertakings, however is the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

“I like to think of us more as a distribution network,” Greaves said, noting that CEO/Weinberg has 250 partner organizations across the region.

“We don’t serve people directly out of this facility. Rather, we’re the source of food for the food pantries and soup kitchens and food programs in every neighborhood and community. So places like the Salvation Army, Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services — you know, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Francis of Assisi soup kitchens,” she explained.

Even beyond those familiar names, the food bank has increasingly been called upon to assist smaller groups, such as local churches, senior centers, and community food programs that have popped up since the pandemic and continued as economic pressures increased.

“We’re seeing a lot of our rural communities, especially the municipalities and townships, really stepping up to help their residents,” Greaves said.

“We’re not the ones on the front lines handing out the food to families who need it,” she added, “but the majority of our partners receive food almost exclusively from us.”

Michael Cianciotta, Director of St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, explained how his organization relies on the food bank.

With a staff of six and numerous volunteers, St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen has a half-million-dollar annual budget — no small undertaking — and also is seeing its costs rising, Cianciotta said.

About 90% of the food distributed by the kitchen comes from CEO/Weinberg, he explained.

That’s vital for an organization that serves close to 300 families per month in its foodbank and serves between 200 and 250 meals each day, seven days a week, in its kitchen.

“They help us a lot,” Cianciotta said.

Rising costs, supply chain issues

Those expensive eggs are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Everything is up, even the things that aren’t 400% higher,” Greaves said. “You know, fruits, veggies, your absolute staples — things like rice and pasta, milk.”

That not only hits families: It means CEO sees less food coming in the door.

Some of the food bank’s supply comes from government-funded programs, and some from grants. But they also rely heavily on donations — including from supermarkets and distributors — but they also have to buy some of the food themselves.

“We definitely see a decline in donations from the food system, across the board from retailers to warehouses and distribution centers,” Greaves said.

She sees a number of reasons.

For one, there are the supply chain issues that are affecting the industry more widely, “so when there’s less abundance, there’s less overflow” to be donated.

As well, Greaves said the food industry has become more efficient and precise in its own ordering processes, which allows them to manage their own product flow, but that means they have less food to give away.

But it’s inflation that is pinching everyone the hardest.

“Everything is costing more. And that means we’re getting less,” Greaves said.

It also means the demand for food bank services is increasing, because consumers are feeling the same pinch, for food as well as energy and gas and essentials.

She also sees some regional factors in play.

“We continue to see many households that aren’t working enough hours,” Greaves explained. “Lots of people are working, and the unemployment rate is down, but that doesn’t mean that people are working enough or making enough at the jobs that they’re working.”

In a recent survey the agency performed, “nobody said that they were comfortable” at their income level.

“Everybody, everybody is barely making it, struggling, doesn’t know what they’re gonna do when they hit that bump in the road,” Greaves said. “It’s the car breaking down, or you got sick and missed a week of work. Yeah. They might to some feel like minor inconveniences,” but for many they are major life events.”

She doesn’t see the need decreasing anytime soon.

“I think that we are for sure for the next quarter going to continue to see that constant uptick in need,” Greaves said. “Winter is not the time when we’re going to see the costs of anything go down. We’re anticipating more and more families to be struggling.

In addition to its food pantry programs, CEO/Weinberg has its senior food box program to provide monthly food boxes containing basic, shelf-stable goods to 2,100 senior citizens — and that could reach 2,400 this year.

How you can help, and be helped

If you live in Northeastern Pennsylvania and need food assistance, you can find information about resources in your area by visiting https://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org or calling:

• Wilkes-Barre: 570-826-0510.

• Tunkhannock: 570-836-4090.

• Hazleton: 570-455-4994.

If you are looking to help, CEO needs food and monetary donations, as well as volunteers who can help pack senior meal boxes and other work. Again, you can learn more by visiting the website.