A woman is in critical condition after a shooting outside an Old Forge gentlemen’s club early Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a release issued by the state police, the shooting occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Diamond Club, located at 107 N. Keyser Ave. in Old Forge.

The shooting occurred amongst several unknown actors outside the club in the parking lot.

A 34-year-old woman, who was not identified by state police, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is currently in critical condition, according to the release.

The Troop R Major Case team is investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Dunmore barracks of the Pennsylvania State police by calling 570-963-3156.