WILKES-BARRE — Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre, where several residents were displaced from the three-story, multi-unit building that sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters and equipment responded from Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township and Kingston.

A large crowd gathered along New Hancock Street and side streets, many taking pictures and videos.

It was not determined what cause the fire.

