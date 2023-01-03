🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in a drive-by shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Tyvon Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, of Coal Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police for shooting at least four rounds at a group of people at 27 N. Grant St., on Oct. 6, 2021, and for shootings in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets and minutes later at North and North Main streets on March 8.

Redd-Sykes sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the shooting at North and North Main streets, police said.

Police at the time said the shootings involved rival groups.

Redd-Sykes appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm by a minor, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and false identification to law enforcement. Redd-Sykes pled guilty to the charges Oct. 28.

During the hearing, Redd-Sykes apologized saying he wanted to be a better person and a role model for his family.

Lupas sentenced Redd-Sykes to 23-to-46 months in state prison followed by two years probation.

According to court records: