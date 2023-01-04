Barrett named vice chairman

WILKES-BARRE — Just as he did in 2019 when City Council named him chairman, Mike Belusko called upon his triplet grandsons to stand with him as he took the oath of office.

But Tuesday night Belusko noted the difference when Conor, Brody and Logan Richardson, all 12, stood next to him.

“I’d first like to thank my grandsons for coming again to swear me in. The last time you swore me in — the first time I should say — they were only about this tall. But thanks boys for coming,” Belusko said.

Council also unanimously supported Bill Barrett for the vice-chairman post. Barrett and Belusko abstained from voting for themselves and reprised their leadership roles from four years ago. The chairman post pays $14,699 annually. The other council members are paid $13,199 a year. Council members are eligible for city provided health insurance and pensions.

Belusko, a Democrat who’s finishing his second, four-year term previously served as vice chairman and replaced outgoing Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride of District C.

“She did a heck of a job in 2022, I thank her for that. I thank council as a whole for their vote of confidence in me for the lead in 2023,” Belusko said.

Barrett, a Democrat and former city police chief serving his fifth term, was joined by his wife Betty Jane for his swearing in by City Clerk Cathy Payne.

“I’d just like to thank everyone for the vote of confidence that I received today,” Barrett said. Not wanting to leave out anyone out, Barrett extended his thanks to all city employees. “Because without them we wouldn’t function,” he said.

The seats held by Belusko, Barrett, McBride, councilmen Tony Brooks of District B and John Marconi of District E are up for reelection this year.

Council conducted the additional agenda business of approving its meeting dates and the holiday schedule for this year.

