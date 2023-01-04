🔊 Listen to this

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

WILKES-BARRE — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, was returned to Idaho Wednesday morning.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — told a judge on Tuesday that he wouldn’t fight extradition to Idaho.

Kohberger, a native of Albrightsville, left the Monroe County Jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, and was taken to the Pennsylvania State Police hangar at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Jim Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies Inc., the airport’s fixed-base operator, said the transport was “purely a State Police function out of their hangar.”

Gallagher said he did not see the flight manifest, but it did appear that the prisoner was extradited out of state.

Gallagher said the flight left the airport at 10:30 a.m. The plane was a long-range turbo-prop aircraft, Gallagher said.

“That type of plane is capable of making it to, say, Idaho,” Gallagher said.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson declined to give any additional information about Kohberger’s extradition status, citing security reasons. A spokesperson at the Monroe County Jail would only say that Kohberger was no longer incarcerated at the facility.

According to an Associated Press story, authorities have released few details about the investigation and an Idaho judge issued a gag order barring police and attorneys from talking about the case. But court filings — including a document laying out Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohberger of the killings — are expected to be unsealed once Kohberger arrives in Idaho.

Kohberger was arrested last week at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County.

The AP story said the nighttime attack at a home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear through the surrounding community, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.

The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.

A Monroe County man accused of a quadruple-murder in Idaho departed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Wednesday morning, airport officials said.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, of Albrightsville, waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday in Stroudsburg, four days after the 28-year-old’s arrest on a fugitive warrant at his parent’s home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary charges in Idaho, where he is accused of brutally killing four University of Idaho students in November.

