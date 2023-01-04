🔊 Listen to this

A woman who was chased from her residence at 73 N. Meade St. in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon by a fire comforted her dog that was rescued from the second floor by a city police officer.

WILKES-BARRE — One man suffered burns and a dog was rescued from a smoky fire Wednesday afternoon at a house at 73 N. Meade St.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said on the scene.

The call from 911 came in at 12:17 p.m. Police first arrived on the scene and reported it as a working fire, Delaney said.

”Our crews arrived on scene, found one gentleman who appeared to be in his 70s outside with some burns,” Delaney said. The injured man lived on the first floor and his sister lived on the second floor, Delaney added.

Firefighters concentrated their efforts on the rear of the house, where Hector Martinez said he saw flames coming from a first floor window. Martinez was working on the second floor of the neighboring house at 77 N. Meade at the time.

“Everything was going up,” Martinez said.

The woman from the house on fire was in the backyard and Martinez said she was yelling, “Help me. Help me.”

Martinez went to the house two doors down from the fire and alerted a woman with a child. The woman called 911, he said.

At the house on fire the woman did not want to leave her dog, Martinez said. “Police got the dog,” he said.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department K-9 Officer Joe Homza entered the house that was filled with smoke and flames and went to the second floor.

“The dog was upstairs. It couldn’t walk,” Homza said.

The woman wasn’t coming out of the house. “She was trying to get the dog,” Homza said.

After being reunited with her dog, the woman held onto the animal that was seated on grass in front of another neighbor’s house.

“The dog is fine,” Delaney said. “We’re going to be calling the American Red Cross for (the woman).”

The fire was brought under control quickly. “We have an idea where it started,” Delaney said, adding Capt. Francis Evanko determined it was accidental and caused by an appliance.

