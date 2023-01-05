🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Rep. Aaron Kaufer and Sen. Lisa Baker were joined by new legislators Rep. Mike Cabell, Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Rep. James Haddock and Rep. Dane Watro to form the “new look” Northeast Delegation in the Pennsylvania State Legislature.

All were sworn in during a noon ceremony at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

“I’m tremendously honored and humbled to be able to continue representing the 121st Legislative District in the new legislative session,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “Today, we again took the sacred oath to protect and defend our Constitution as we were sworn into office — a promise that I will never take lightly. In 2023, I will keep working tirelessly on behalf of all of my constituents to improve their lives by advocating for property tax relief, help for grandparents raising grandchildren, appropriate funding for public education, access to affordable quality health care and much more.”

Pashinski, 77, maintains an office at 152 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

Ryncavage takes over in 119th District

Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, took the oath of office to begin his first term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I am proud and humbled to be able to serve my friends and neighbors in our wonderful communities and look forward to being their voice in Harrisburg,” said Ryncavage. “From ensuring Pennsylvania remains competitive in business to providing relief to senior citizens and working class families, there is plenty of hard work that lies ahead.”

Ryncavage, 21, said he will serve over 65,000 residents across 13 towns.

”I look forward to bringing small town Pennsylvania values that my parents raised me by to Harrisburg,” he said.

More information about Ryncavage is available on his website at — RepRyncavage.com.

Haddock takes oath of office in 118th District

Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said it’s is a great honor to be representing the residents of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and be their advocate in Harrisburg.

“I am excited to get to work on the legislation and initiatives which will benefit our district and our region and enrich our commonwealth,” Haddock said.

Haddock, 59, said his legislative priorities include fighting for good jobs, fair public education funding, property tax relief for homeowners, safe roads and infrastructure, pursuing clean air and water and serving the people of the 118th District.

Haddock added, “My Hughestown office can help with a variety of state-related services, including LIHEAP (home heating), children’s health care, PennDOT matters, prescription drug programs and Property Tax/Rent Rebate assistance.”

His office is located at 42 Center St., Hughestown, 18640-3000. The phone number is 570-655-4883. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information is available by visiting his website www.RepHaddock.com.

Watro representing 116th District

Watro, R-Kline Township, said he is honored and humbled to be able to serve his friends and neighbors in our wonderful communities and he looks forward to the honor of being their voice in Harrisburg.

“From ensuring Pennsylvania remains somewhere people desire to live and raise a family to providing relief to senior citizens, I am ready to get to work for you,” Watro said.

More information about Watro is available on his website at RepWatro.com.

Cabell begins first term in 117th District

Cabell, R-Butler Township, said he is honored to serve the good people of the 117th District.

”It is indeed a privilege to be their voice in Harrisburg, and I pledge to work hard to represent their interests,” Cabell said.

Cabell’s priorities during the 2023-24 legislative session include eliminating the so-called “Rain Tax,” repairing roads and bridges, protecting all life, preserving green spaces, supporting the agricultural community and assisting local veterans.

Cabell, 37, plans to open district offices soon in Conyngham and Dallas to assist district residents.

“The members of my staff have years of experience in other district offices, and I am fortunate they have agreed to work with me,” Cabell added. “We look forward to helping anyone who has a state-related matter they may encounter. Residents are encouraged to stop by or give us a call once the offices are open for business.”

Cabell directs residents to visit his website — www.RepCabell.com — for news from Harrisburg and the district.

Kaufer returns in the 120th District

Kaufer, 34, R-Kingston, won his fifth two-year term in the House.

“It is an honor to continue serving the people of the 120th district,” Kaufer said. “I will fight for the hard-working people of Luzerne County and continue to be their voice in Harrisburg.”

Baker begins 5th four-year term in Senate

The Pennsylvania Senate convened this week for the start of the 2023-24 legislative session, highlighted by the swearing in of members. The proceedings included the election of senate president pro tempore, as well as a vote on rules to govern for the next 2 years.

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, was sworn in to serve a fifth term representing the 20th Senatorial District which includes parts of Luzerne and Wayne Counties and all of Pike, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.

“No matter how many times I take the oath of office, it is a solemn and a humbling occasion,” said Baker, 60. “Upholding the Constitution and representing so many people and communities with fidelity and integrity are serious responsibilities. There is optimism about the possibilities for constructive action with a new administration and many new legislators taking office, alongside a renewed commitment to achieving a better record of productive and practical reform. I am grateful for the trust and support the people have extended.”

It was fitting that the swearing in ceremony focused on Pennsylvania founder William Penn since Sen. Baker’s ancestors, the Buckman Family, arrived at the colony of Pennsylvania aboard the Welcome with Penn in 1682.

