SCRANTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey released a statement Thursday regarding his being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Statement from Sen. Casey:

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.

“In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery.

“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Casey, 62, D-Scranton, is serving his third six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

— Bill O’Boyle