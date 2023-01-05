🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police will be on the streets and On Patrol this weekend.

TV documentary series “On Patrol: Live” will feature Wilkes-Barre police starting this Friday. The program airs on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight on REELZ, an independent television network.

“The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is excited for the opportunity to showcase our officers,” Police Chief Joseph Coffay said in a statement released Thursday. “This show is a great format for an inside look into what our officers do on a daily basis.”

Broadcaster and legal analyst Dan Abrams serves as host and executive producer of the show, accompanied by retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

“Together, they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of officers on patrol from diverse departments across America,” the statement added.

To find a list of options for watching REELZ in your area, click on www.reelz.com/channel-finder/ and enter your ZIP code.