🔊 Listen to this

An autopsy on the body of a Kingston man removed by firefighters from a burning apartment revealed he died from smoke inhalation.

Wilbert Smalls, 74, of 33 Holiday Drive, Green Acres Apartments, died while en-route to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Kingston/Forty Fort found Smalls lying in his bedroom while battling a blaze at his apartment at about 12:40 a.m.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross determined Smalls died from smoke inhalation.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled his death a homicide.

Kingston police charged Smalls’ wife, Lisa M. Starruick-Smalls, 63, with multiple counts of arson, alleging she ignited toilet paper and a fur coat on fire inside the apartment.

Court records say Starruick-Smalls admitted to setting the fire and attempted to wake up her husband before leaving the apartment.

Starruick-Smalls is jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.