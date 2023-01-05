🔊 Listen to this

Red and green peppers add a colorful note to the Rasta Pasta at the new restaurant Seasoned.

Seasoned opened earlier this week at 526 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre, where it offers homemade cornbread, jerk hen, BBQ pork ribs, baked mac and cheese, collard greens, and many other specialty dishes.

The candied yams were ready to bake, the banana pudding was chilling in the refrigerator and Danielle Johnson was busy Thursday morning, cooking a panful of sizzling Rasta Pasta in her new restaurant.

Oh? Maybe you’ve never heard of that last dish?

“It’s Chicken Alfredo with pasta and jerk seasoning,” said Johnson, who opened “Seasoned” at 526 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre earlier this week.

For Johnson, of Plains Township, who worked as a nurse for 20 years, running a restaurant is a new career venture. But she’s always enjoyed cooking, and has been influenced by the home-style cuisine of her own Italian grandmother, and her son’s Cape Verdean grandmother.

“I cook big meals at home all the time,” she said with a smile, noting the Rasta Pasta and her signature homemade cornbread are specialties.

Other items on the Seasoned menu — which might make you feel like you’re enjoying a Caribbean holiday, or perhaps a picnic in the Deep South — include jerk hen, adobo hen, BBQ chicken, fried chicken, BBQ pork ribs, jerk pork ribs, and fried turkey wings that come with a “smothered in gravy” option.

Drinks include Seasoned’s Lemonade and Kool-Aid, as well as sweet tea.

For dessert, you can choose between banana pudding and cake of the day.

And, just on Saturdays and Sundays, chicken and waffles join the line-up.

Every day of the week there are side dishes ranging from rice and peas, macaroni salad and candied yams to potato salad, cornbread, collard greens with turkey, and baked mac and cheese.

Speaking of the baked mac and cheese, that’s one of the items Facebook friends have posted they really miss from Ocean’s Juice and Seafood Bar, a soul food restaurant that had operated at the same location, through last August.

“Is this your restaurant or someone else’s?” posted a loyal fan of Ocean’s, who was curious about Seasoned. “Cause y’all Mac and cheese is the only Mac and cheese I eat besides my momma’s.”

“It’s a friend of ours new restaurant and they cook with love,” Ocean’s responded. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Johnson, for her part, said she’s eager to share her flavorful dishes with new customers.

“I love to cook,” she said.

She’s also grateful for her two sons, Josiah Silva and David Fortes-Depina, who have pitched in to help during the busy opening week.

“Friends and family urged us to do this,” she said, noting the restaurant has been completely remodeled and offers take-out food only. Delivery is available through Doordash and Grubhub, or customers can pick up their meals in person. The phone number is 570-718-8687 and the website is seasonedwb.com.

Seasoned is open seven days a week, with hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.