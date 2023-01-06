Developer was to pay $10K yearly for 6 years

WILKES-BARRE — The $10,000 promised the city by the developer of the former Hotel Sterling site could have covered any number of budgeted expenses this year, including the raise Mayor George Brown gave himself.

But the city has no expectation of seeing any of that money from H&N Investments LLC to help pay Brown’s $70,000 salary, or anything else.

Brown, City Administrator Charlie McCormick and City Attorney Tim Henry on Thursday distanced themselves from the May 2018 deal requiring the developer to make six separate payments totaling $60,000 while a mixed-use project was built on the downtown site.

“There have been no payments to the city. It appears that this is a prior administration issue,” McCormick said.

The details were spelled out in the agreement to sell three parcels bordering North River and West Market streets for $600,000 to the developer with the anticipation high-end condominiums, a conference center, restaurant and hotel would be standing at a western gateway to the city.

“The buyer will pay the City of Wilkes-Barre an annual payment of $10,000 by December 31st 2019 and each succeeding year until the Keystone Opportunity Zone status of the site is terminated,” the agreement said.

The document also stated in bold capital letters, “WHEN SIGNED THIS AGREEMENT IS A BINDING CONTRACT,” and the signatures of Hysni Syla, managing partner of H&N Investments LLC, then City Administrator Ted Wampole, City Controller Darren Snyder and Catherine Payne of the City Clerk’s office.

Despite the agreement’s clear language, what was understood — and not in writing — carried just as much weight for Steve Barrouk, whose 3% broker fee was part of the deal.

Barrouk, a minority investor in the project, said the payments were to be made from revenues Syla received from the parking lot he had operated on the site.

“That was the understanding,” Barrouk said.

However, once it was shut down in June of 2019 under an agreement reached with the Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority, which alleged the site was not zoned for parking and the lot was operating illegally, Syla could not make the payments, Barrouk explained.

Syla initially volunteered to make payments in lieu of taxes because of the property’s KOZ status through 2024 that provides local and state tax breaks. Barrouk recalled telling Syla at the March 2018 City Council meeting approving the land sale that he did not have to commit to the payments.

“The city never asked for it,” Barrouk said.

The payments being contingent on the parking lot revenues was an oral agreement between the parties and “not translated into the sale agreement,” Barrouk added.

The project should pay dividends and “the city is going to get a lot more back” than what it’s not getting in annual payments, Barrouk said.

The developer is still looking at funding for the estimated $34 million project that’s been scaled back to a Hyatt Place hotel, conference center and restaurant. “We just re-energized the project,” and will proceed even with the increased construction costs, Barrouk said. To date the state has committed $7 million in grants to the project.

Brown, too, was eager to see progress. “We’re doing everything we can as a city and an administration,” he said. “I want this built ASAP.”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.