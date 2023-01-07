🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

William Heck, 41, entered his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday in a press release.

Heck faces between five and 40 years in prison for the felony charge, followed by a term of supervised release and payment of a fine.

The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Investigators served a search warrant on Oct. 2, 2020 at Heck’s residence in Hazleton and seized 226 grams of methamphetamine, 2,464 packets of fentanyl, $4,452 in cash and drug paraphernalia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert O’Hara is prosecuting the case that was brought as part of the district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic of the use and distribution of heroin.

The initiative targets heroin traffickers in the district covering 33 counties in Pennsylvania through coordinated efforts by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.