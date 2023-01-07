🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city will provide free ice skates for use on the rink on Public Square.

The skates will be available for weekends in January, February and March from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The schedule is weather permitting and changes will be announced on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wilkesbarrecity.

Skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Skates will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

Weather permitting, the rink will also be open to the public during normal park hours of dawn to dusk and for skaters using their own skates.

— Jerry Lynott