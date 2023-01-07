🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The curbside collection of Christmas trees will begin Monday by the city’s Department of Public Works.

The collection of discarded real trees will follow the regular neighborhood collection schedule. It will run through Feb. 3.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, lights and bases from trees before placing them on the curb on their regular collection days. The city asked that residents refrain from using tree bags. Real evergreen wreaths, without metal backing, can also be collected and must not have decorations or lights.

Trees can also be taken to the DPW garage at 3 Conyngham Ave. from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Jerry Lynott