WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A standoff between police and an individual barricaded inside their Chestnut Street home who allegedly fired gunshots through the windows of his home ended with the individual being taken into custody Saturday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department issued a statement via their Facebook page signaling the end of the incident around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The individual taken into custody was identified as Daniel Nugent, 66, in a statement released Saturday afternoon by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Pennsylvania State Police captain Patrick J. Dougherty.

According to the statement:

Wilkes-Barre Township police were initially called to Chestnut Street to respond to a man making multiple calls for emergency services.

When examined by medics, the man, identified as Nugent, refused hospital transport in writing. He was determined to live in the residence on Chestnut Street.

Later that day, a female caller contacted 911 saying that she believed Nugent was suffering from hallucinations as a result of a medical condition, according to the statement.

Officers were dispatched back to the area around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, to a residence near Nugent’s home for a report of projectiles being fired into the home, which was occupied at the time.

Police observed a bullet hole in the front door, as well as a broken window on the second story of the redidence.

Between the initial response around 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., police heard approximately 30 gunshots coming from the Chestnut Street home that they had been to earlier in the day.

Police were unable to speak to Nugent despite multiple attempts to contact him.

As a result, the report of a barricaded gunman was dispatched out, and officers from Wilkes-Barre City and Ashley Borough were called in to assist, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) was mobilized and called in, as well.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, the S.E.R.T. was able to breach the door to the residence, located Nugent lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom and took him into custody without firing a shot. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Two members of S.E.R.T. were struck by pellets from Nugent’s weapon but were uninjured.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel approved an arrest warrant charging Nugent with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

He is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Saturday afternoon.

A shelter in place advisory was ordered for residents on Chestnut, Marcy and Church streets while the standoff was taking place; that has since been lifted.

State police are still on scene and the incident is still under investigation. Chestnut Street remains closed to traffic while state police continue their investigation.

Some of the incident was captured and broadcasts live on the TV show “On Patrol: Live,” which was in town to follow officers from Wilkes-Barre City on their rounds Friday night and Saturday night.