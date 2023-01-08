Senior bride, groom exchange wedding vows

Bride Carol Bawiec of Laurel Run is escorted to the altar by her four great-grandchildren. Two-year-old Lydia is the flower girl, 6-year-old Ben is the ring bearer; 11-year-old Lucy is maid of honor and 8-year-old John ‘Jack’ Bawiec IV is about to ‘give away’ the bride.

Carol Bawiec and Lee Harshbarger smile after exchanging vows on Saturday at Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church.

Shortly after they’d exchanged vows at Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church on Saturday, Carol Bawiec and Lee Harshbarger sat down to a reception luncheon the 85-year-old bride had almost single-handedly prepared.

“We started out thinking cake and coffee, then we thought sandwiches, cake and coffee, and then I decided I’d just cook,” Carol said, noting that while she’d made the ham, stuffed chicken breast, BLT salad, barbecued meatballs and cookies, her grandson Jack had contributed the mashed potatoes and gravy.

Her four great-grandchildren had also played a role in the wedding festivities, with 11-year-old Lucy Bawiec serving as maid of honor, 6-year-old Ben Bawiec as ring bearer, 2-year-old Lydia Bawiec tossing silk petals as flower girl and 8-year-old John “Jack” Bawiec IV “giving away” his great-grandmother while organist Glenn Ryman played a wedding march.

“We are so excited for them,” wedding guest Chelsi Corriveau said of the newlyweds.

“They complement each other well,” said Carol’s grandson Jason. “He’s very easy-going. She’s a little more feisty and boisterous.”

“Easy-going” Lee, who will turn 90 this summer, and “feisty” Carol found each other in 1995, through a personal ad that Carol believes she placed in the Times Leader.

“I said I was looking for someone to go to craft shows and flea markets and travel with,” Carol said.

Lee recalled he had gone to a barbershop for a haircut, paged through a newspaper while he was there, and decided to respond to the ad.

That led to their first date, a meal at Grotto Pizza, and the pair — she was a widow from Laurel Run, he was a widower from Sweet Valley and both had grown children — soon became an item.

Lee, who is retired from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and Carol, who is retired from the nutrition department at Geisinger, decided to get married this year, to set a good example for their great-grandchildren.

“It’s a big step, but it’s the right step,” Lee said. “I’m over at her place most of the time.”

The couple opted for a traditional wedding, with Pastor William Birch offering the age-old introduction: “We are gathered today in the sight of God and the presence of these witnesses,” and Lee and Carol each affirming their vows with a determined “I will!”

As she sat at a table with her new husband and some friends during the reception, Carol said one of the qualities that drew her to Lee right off the bat was that “he’s so honest.”

A moment later, Lee started to answer a question about Carol’s good qualities. Thinking back to their first date he said, “She was very attractive at the time.”

“What do you mean, ‘at the time?’ ” Carol said with a laugh.

“See what I mean? He always puts his foot in it,” she said, pretending to be exasperated as friends Marsha and Ted Grohowski of Plymouth, seated nearby, assured her she was a beautiful bride.

No matter what your age is, Carol said, it’s important to go after what makes you happy.

“Enjoy life, enjoy every day,” she advised. “Because you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”