🔊 Listen to this

Friday marked the end of an era for the Times Leader.

After nearly 35 years of service to the newspaper and the people of the Wyoming Valley, reporter Jerry Lynott filed his last stories, said farewell to his colleagues, and prepared for the next chapter in his life.

Never one for fuss or ceremony, Lynott wasn’t thrilled about me writing this piece.

“I promise I won’t run it on the Sunday front page,” I told him.

“Well, you do what you have to,” he said after a pause.

We will miss his professionalism, his dedication, his dry humor — and yes, his deadly one-liners, delivered with perfect timing and accuracy.

When I returned to the Times Leader in January 2018, we were still operating from the former building on North Main Street, but preparing for the move to East Market Street.

On my first day back, it was Lynott who met me at the newsroom door.

A few of us struck up a conversation about the transition, and what we would miss about the cavernous old pile. I remarked that a lot of important work had been done in that newsroom, and it felt like a sacred space.

Lynott quickly disabused me of any sentimental notions.

“This place ain’t no church,” he said.

No, it wasn’t, but for more than three decades Lynott was one of the constants who made the Times Leader a special place to work, and whose work stood out.

The Times Leader counted on Lynott over the past decade for his coverage of Wilkes-Barre city government, but his knowledge and experience made him a formidable presence in many areas, including breaking news. He also was part of our team that covered the Luzerne County judicial scandal, frequently dubbed “kids for cash.”

Links to some of our favorite examples of Lynott’s work from recent years are attached to this story at timesleader.com.

‘Steadfast and respected’

“Working with Jerry for three decades, it’s hard to visualize him not being here,” said reporter Jennifer Learn-Andes.

“Jerry always took his responsibilities as a reporter seriously, methodically researching records and banging out calls or hitting the pavement to get to the bottom of the stories he felt were important to readers. I will miss our many candid conversations about convoluted news matters before us and what we can tangibly do to get the facts,” she said.

“He is steadfast and respected — a true professional.”

Mary Therese Biebel, who with 41 years of service is the paper’s longest-tenured reporter, has many fond memories of Lynott and his work.

“Some of Jerry’s datelines about 20 years ago were from Baghdad, because he was brave enough to serve as a reporter embedded with a military unit,” Biebel said.

He wasn’t afraid to challenge the powerful.

“I haven’t been able to find a copy of a particular column Jerry wrote, but I remember the headline as ‘Will work for truth,’” she recalled.

“It was about a competing newspaper offering him a job — so that he wouldn’t report in the TL on something embarrassing to one of their upper level staffers,” Biebel said.

“He refused their offer, of course.”

A softer side

The man who survived all those years in a trade known for its sharp elbows also has a softer side.

“In the spring of 2000 Jerry rolled up his sleeves and pitched in to help plant trees along the Back Mountain Trail,” Biebel recalled of an Earth Day project she had organized.

“After the digging, Jerry and Mark Guydish even posed for a photo with their shovels plus a ‘Flat Stanley’ cutout character that an elementary school class had sent to the Times Leader in hopes of letting Flat Stanley have an adventure,” Biebel recalled, adding that she is sorry she can’t find that photo.

For those who don’t already know, Biebel and Guydish are married, and they met in the newsroom. They are not alone.

“Jerry is one of a handful of TL staffers who are living proof that our newsroom can foster loving, lifelong relationships,” Biebel said of Lynott. “He and his lovely wife, the former Jean LaCoe, first got to know each other here.”

The job also fosters bonds of friendship.

“A newsroom thrives on the esprit de corps — a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty shared by the members of a particular group. The staff in the Times Leader newsroom is the epitome of that,” reporter Bill O’Boyle said.

“We have been together a long time. We get along, for the most part, and we respect what each of us does on a daily basis. Jerry Lynott is as good of an example that we offer,” he added.

“Jerry has always been professional, thorough, flexible, diverse and, perhaps most importantly, fair,” O’Boyle said.

Publisher Kerry Miscavage also reflected on Lynott’s contribution to the sense of camaraderie.

“Longstanding journalists like Jerry are special to our Times Leader family and community,” Miscavage said.

“Whether editors were printing out copy and pasting it to pages years ago or sending it through digitally today, Jerry has always been on task to write the stories that mattered to our readers,” she added.

“Thank you, Jerry, for your 34-plus years of dedication, commitment and integrity,” Miscavage said. “We will miss you!”

‘I hope that I did some good’

As Lynott cut the cake at a newsroom going away party on Friday, the group asked him to say a few words.

He obliged. It was the tears we didn’t expect.

Lynott recounted his early days at the paper, working nights. He spoke of the good — and bad — that he learned from people during his career, and expressed the wish that his time here had made a difference.

“I hope that I did some good,” a red-eyed Lynott said.

He did.

Lynott’s legacy will be with us for years to come, thanks to his influence on younger reporters like Kevin Carroll, who started at the paper in the summer of 2019.

“We’ll all miss his work on the beat, and I will certainly miss his great humor and stories from his years in the office,” Carroll said.

“On Mondays, when I get into work Jerry would typically ask me how I made out over the weekend. I’d always answer on two fronts: first, I’d tell him about the assignments I had over the weekend, and then I would get to the real answer: whether or not I hit any big bets on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.

“I can’t thank Jerry enough for his help around the newsroom and his friendship in the years I’ve been with the TL,” Carroll said.

***

Selected recent stories by Jerry Lynott

Gift of a smile program salutes area veteran

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1585045/gift-of-a-smile-program-salutes-area-veteran/amp

Special delivery to Ukraine from Wilkes-Barre

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1568432/special-delivery-to-ukraine-from-wilkes-barre/amp

Keystone Mission’s new center aims to transform men’s lives

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1566461/keystone-missions-new-center-aims-to-transform-mens-lives/amp

Subsidies a sign of the times for hotel project

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1565042/subsidies-a-sign-of-the-times-for-hotel-project/amp

High water of Agnes laid downtown Wilkes-Barre low

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1561689/high-water-of-agnes-laid-downtown-wilkes-barre-low/amp

WB lot still vacant after project terminated

https://www.timesleader.com/news/1552276/we-want-to-see-it-developed-wb-lot-still-vacant-after-project-terminated/amp