PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday when he was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly shoved a woman down stairs.

John G. Mulroy, 39, of 546 W. Main St., Apt. 8, was apprehended inside his residence after struggling with several police officers who were investigating a domestic disturbance just after 7:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police in court records say Mulroy had to be stunned several times with a Taser during the struggle and had to be dragged out of his residence to a cruiser.

Police responded to the residence finding a woman with a bloody face and an injured ankle at the bottom of stairs.

She told police, according to court records, Mulroy grabbed and shoved her down stairs as she attempted to get away from him.

Police allege Mulroy and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute earlier in the night. Mulroy fled the residence and returned finding the woman on her cellular phone.

She claimed Mulroy charged at her, grabbed two cellular phones from her hands as she ran away, and chased her down stairs pushing her to a lower landing, court records say.

As officers entered the residence, Mulroy allegedly initiated a struggle resulting in getting stunned several times by a Taser.

Mulroy was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of robbery, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, false imprisonment, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Mulroy’s arrest Sunday night resulted in his trial on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment to be continued until March.

In that case, Mulroy was accused by Plymouth police of threatening the same woman and barricading himself inside his residence on March 18, 2022. During the standoff, tenants from 10 other apartments were evacuated as Mulroy allegedly threatened to shoot officers with a shotgun.

After Mulroy surrendered, police found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun in a bedroom, court records say.