Laughter is on the agenda for the West Wyoming Parks and Recreation committee next month, as the organization will host their first-ever Night of Comedy.

The show is set for Feb. 11 at Wise Crackers Comedy Club, located inside Mohegan Pennsylvania. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show gets started at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $25, with proceeds from sales as well as a basket raffle going to benefit the Parks and Rec Committee. Tickets could be purchased by contacting Dave Granteed at 570-316-4321.

The show’s headliner is comedian and entertainer Christian Finnegan, who has had his stand-up featured on Comedy Central and the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Finnegan may also be recognized for his appearance as Chad in the “Mad Real World” sketch from Chappelle’s Show.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.