🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man from Warrior Run on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl multiple times in 2018 and 2019.

Scott D. Shannon, 33, of Boyle Street, was charged after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children Advocacy Center.

Details of the girl’s interview are listed in the criminal complaint filed against Shannon.

Police allege Shannon assaulted the girl sexually when he lived on Prospect Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Shannon denied the allegations during an interview with police, according to court records.

Shannon was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.